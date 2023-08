In the areas of three settlements on the Bakhmut axis, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff from its morning brief.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched seven rockets and 42 airstrikes and launched 66 rockets using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Thirty-seven combat clashes took place over the past day.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky axes, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremiyach, and Khrinivka of the Chernihiv Region; Basivka, Stepok, Volfyne, and Pavlivka in the Sumy Region and Udy, Okhrimivka, Neskuchne, Bochkove, Ambarne in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense. They successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, north of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Region, and south of Novoselivskyi in the Luhansk Region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the Kruhliakivka and Kucherivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region. Over 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Podoli, Krasne, Kupiyansk, and Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv Region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Limansk axis, the settlements of Kuzmine and Belogorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Druzhba districts of the Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Markove, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, the defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the area of Avdiyivka. Keramik, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Severne, Tonenke, Novokalynove, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Mariyinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Mariyinka. The enemy launched an air strike there. Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of Odradny in the Donetsk Region. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Storozheve, Staromayorske, and Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region. He carried out airstrikes in the Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, and Orikhiv Districts. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Komyshuvakha, Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, and Piyatykhatky in the Zaporizhia Region, and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Zmiyivka, Tomariny, and Odradokamiyanka of the Kherson Region. More than 15 settlements, including Olhivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Respublikanets, Kherson, and Kizomys, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Also, the defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and two reconnaissance UAVs of operational-tactical level.

During the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, five artillery means in firing positions, and two radar stations of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, the AFU successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers on several axes; about 28 combat clashes took place.

In addition, the AFU destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also, the Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade found the enemy's MSTA-B and adjusted the HIMARS fire - the position of the occupants was destroyed along with the ammunition.