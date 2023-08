Number of people killed as a result of rocket attack on Pokrovsk rises to seven, 67 people injured – Interior

As of 7 a.m., as a result of the rocket attack on Pokrovsk, the number of those wounded or injured increased to 67 people, and seven people were killed.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The department published updated information about the victims in Pokrovsk.

Sixty-seven people were wounded or injured; the number includes 29 police officers, seven rescuers, and two children.

"We are resuming the demolition of rubble. We were forced to suspend work at night due to the high threat of repeated shelling," added the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As earlier reported, on the evening of August 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the terrorist forces of the aggressor state of Russia launched two rocket attacks on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. The president also showed footage of the consequences of Russian missiles hitting a residential building.

Earlier, it became known that as a result of two strikes on a residential building in Pokrovsk, five people were reported killed and 31 injured.

During the repeated shelling, the deputy chief of the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) in the Donetsk Region was killed. Four rescuers, eight police officers, and three civilians were injured.