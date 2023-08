From today it became possible to order a license plate for a car online through the driver's electronic office. Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From today, a new service has been launched, which allows citizens to choose and book the desired license plate for cars. You can order the service by vehicle type. But there is an important condition - for one vehicle, a citizen can order and receive one license plate," he said.

Klymenko noted that the reservation is valid for 10 calendar days, after the completion of this period the order is canceled automatically.

He added that this is another step towards implementing an online vehicle re-registration service in the future.

The main service center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs notes that currently there is a payment for the possibility of choosing any combination of numbers apart from the defined one - UAH 360.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed ordering license plates and applying for registration/re-registration of a car online.