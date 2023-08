Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military has carried out 30 missile and 52 air strikes, and fired 75 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. 50 combat clashes took place at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary on August 7.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army is on the defensive in the Kupyansk direction, having repelled enemy attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces restrained the enemy in the area northeast of Dyliyivka, in the Avdiyivka direction - they repelled attacks in the Avdiyivka area.

In the Maryinka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the offensive of the occupiers in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the Robotyne area, but were unsuccessful.

"The enemy continues to suffer great losses, which it tries to hide by all means. For example, in the temporarily captured settlement of Chaplynka of the Kherson Region, two trucks with the bodies of servicemen of the Russian army arrived at the territory of the morgue from the Kherson direction. They were buried in two locations," the General Staff emphasized.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made ten strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and four strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, two personnel concentration areas, two artillery means on firing positions and one radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to take back Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region, Russian attacks have been going on for a whole week.