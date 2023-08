On August 5, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) after scheduled repairs.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 5, 15 days ahead of schedule, the next nuclear unit of one of the nuclear power plants came out of repair. It added 1,000 additional MW of power to the power system. Electricity generation covers consumption. The repair campaign continues," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants was taken out for scheduled repairs, which reduced the available capacity in the power system.