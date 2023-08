Last night, the Russian army of occupation launched a missile attack on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The region also suffered from enemy artillery fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The explosion went off in the Synelnykove district... Fortunately, there were no killed or wounded," he wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out as a result of a missile strike. As of now, the fire has already been extinguished.

Lysak showed a fragment of a rocket with which the Russians attacked the region.

It is not clear whether the missile fragment was formed as a result of its arrival, or by destruction by means of air defense.

Lysak also said that during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the Myrivska community of the Nikopol district with artillery.

Currently, information about the consequences of the artillery attack is still being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31 of this year, the aggressor country of Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk |Region. At that time, six people were killed and more than 70 others received various injuries.

And on July 29, the occupiers hit one of the educational institutions in Sumy with a rocket. As a result of the enemy attack, four people were killed.