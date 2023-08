Ex-MP Denysenko's son lives in Vienna, while his father wants ban on Ukrainian men's leaving our country

The son of a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament/former adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and executive director of the Ukrainian Institute For The Future, Vadym Denysenko, who has recently proposed that the border be "closed" for men for another three years after the end of the war, lives abroad. Moreover, it is reported that his son also travels a lot.

It is unknown how long Andrii has been abroad. The boy graduated from school in 2021 in Ukraine, as it is written in his post on Facebook. The young man has not used social media since the beginning of the war - the last post on his page is dated February 27, 2022.

However, all this time, Andrii was actively posting videos on YouTube. There he showed how he travels around the world. The largest video was about German cities.

Interestingly, after the information about Andrii's stay abroad appeared, the social network videos immediately disappeared.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Vadym Denysenko proposed on his Facebook page not to let men out from Ukraine three years after the end of the full-scale war with Russia.

According to him, this could allegedly help Ukraine to save the nation since millions of people will allegedly want to leave the country immediately after the end of the war.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reacted to the scandal caused by Vadym Denysenko's words.