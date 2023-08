Naftogaz refused to return the assets of the Glusco network to ARMA

The Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC considers the actions of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) regarding the termination of management contracts for the management of the Glusco gas station network illegal and is preparing a corresponding appeal to the government.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC effectively and transparently manages the network of Glusco gas stations and considers ARMA's actions regarding the termination of management contracts illegal. The company is also preparing an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the illegality of the Agency's termination of asset management contracts," said Naftogaz Oil Trading director Volodymyr Bychkov.

He emphasized that the company considers the signed Glusco property management contracts valid and will fulfill them until the disputed issues are resolved.

"Naftogaz Oil Trading submitted monthly reports to the ARMA, and it checked the specified documents; at the same time, they did not receive any comments about the provision of unreliable data," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the ARMA terminated the contracts with Naftogaz Oil Trading to manage the assets of the Glusco network.

In May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred 172 Glusco gas stations to the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In December 2021, Greek businessman Dimitrios Anifantakis announced that he had acquired 100% of the shares of Glusco Energy S.A. (Switzerland), which owns more than 100 gas stations and four oil depots in Ukraine.

In June 2021, the court arrested the chain of gas stations, Glusco.

Earlier, the State Fiscal Service and the Security Service of Ukraine discovered a scheme for selling low-quality petroleum products in the network of gas stations.

The gas station chain's estimated amount of tax evasion was about UAH 240 million.

Glusco Energy bought a gas station in Ukraine from Rosneft (Russia).