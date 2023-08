Russian occupiers have lost half of their paratroopers sent to Ukraine in 2022. This is at least 15,000 military personnel.

This was emphasized in the data by the British Ministry of Defense.

They recalled that on August 2, on the day of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian Colonel-General Mykhailo Teplinsky accidentally revealed secret information in his greeting that 8,500 paratroopers were wounded and later returned to the formation or refused to leave the front line at all.

The video was quickly removed from the official channels of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Despite the fact that Teplinsky did not announce the exact number of dead and wounded, the number he mentioned allows us to roughly imagine the losses of the Russians.

"However, an extrapolation of Teplinsky's data supports the estimate that at least 50% of the 30,000 paratroopers deployed to Ukraine in 2022 were killed or wounded," the intelligence agency notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, air defense forces said that Kalibr missiles had been launched from the south over the territory. They were moving in the direction of Kyiv but then turned in the direction of Khmelnytskyi. Later, the Russians fired Kinzhal missiles from Tambov and a "high-speed missile" from the north.

Air defense forces destroyed 57 enemy air targets.

During the past day, August 5, the Russian invaders attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) 30 times. In addition, there were strikes by cruise missiles, some of which were shot down.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 590 more occupiers, destroyed five Russian tanks, and destroyed 11 more armored vehicles.