A satellite image of the russian tanker Sig that was damaged by a Ukrainian surface drone near the Kerch Strait appeared online.

The satellite photo was published by Radio Liberty.

The photo shows that the damaged tanker was surrounded by two tugboats on both sides.

At the same time, the Vodolaz Kuzminykh vessel, which was previously near the tanker, returned to the port of Anapa, russia.

The russian mass media wrote a day earlier that Vodolaz Kuzminykh delivered to the tanker experts and equipment necessary for carrying out technical work.

Data from the MarineTraffic website show that the Sig tanker continues to remain close to the Kerch Strait.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 4-5, a Ukrainian drone attacked the russian tanker Sig near the Kerch Strait.

According to Ukrainian mass media, the drone attack on the russian tanker is a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On Friday, August 4, a Ukrainian naval drone damaged the russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Hornyak that was near the port of Novorossiysk, russia.