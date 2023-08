Today, August 6, installers raised a trident coat of arms onto the shield of the Motherland Statue in Kyiv instead of the previously dismantled Soviet coat of arms. Immediately after that, the workers raised the Ukrainian flag over the monument, Suspilne reports.

The coat of arms was supposed to be installed yesterday, but due to strong wind and air pollution, the work was postponed to the next day. Today, the coat of arms was raised and fixed.

Dismantling of the Soviet heritage — the coat of arms in the form of a globe, ribbons, and ears of corn, was dismantled on August 1. Now the installers will put metal plates around the coat of arms. The work should be completed by Independence Day, August 24.

The dismantling of the Soviet coat of arms on the Motherland statue is being carried out within the framework of the Trident of the Motherland project. They started working on it as early as 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Ministry of Culture announced that the Trident On The Motherland shield would be made of European metal, as the steel provided by the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant does not meet the technical requirements.