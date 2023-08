Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 590 more occupiers, knocked out five Russian tanks, and destroyed 11 more armored vehicles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Enemy's total combat losses between February 24, 2022, and August 6, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 249,700 (+590);

tanks – 4,237 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles - 8,262 (+11) units;

artillery systems – 4,965 (+22) units;

RSZV - 705 (+1) units;

air defense equipment - 466 (+0) units;

aircraft - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 311 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 4,126 (+10) units;

cruise missiles – 1,359 (+12) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 7,441 (+19) units;

special equipment - 734 (+4) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, air defense forces said that Kalibr missiles had been launched from the south over the territory. They were moving in the direction of Kyiv but then turned in the direction of Khmelnytskyi. Later, the Russians fired Kinzhal from Tambov and a "high-speed missile" from the north.

Air defense forces destroyed 57 enemy air targets.

During the past day, August 5, the Russian invaders attacked the AFU 30 times. In addition, there were strikes by cruise missiles, some of which were shot down.