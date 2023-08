Over the past day and until the morning of August 6, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using cruise missiles, aeroballistic missiles, and Iranian UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Part of the air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Yesterday, August 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two waves of cruise missiles, using 14 Kalibr sea-based missiles and three X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The anti-aircraft defense destroyed 12 out of 14 Kalibrs. As for Kinzhals, the information will not be made public.

The second wave was on the night of August 6, when the enemy continued to attack with Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the southeast, Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from aircraft strategic aviation Tu-95MS from the Caspian region.

All 27 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs, five out of six Kalibr missiles of the second wave, and 13 out of 20 101/X555 air-based cruise missiles were destroyed by the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other Armed Forces components.

In total, in several waves of attacks from the evening of the 5th to the morning of August 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air attack.

Air defense forces destroyed:

13 Kalibr cruise missiles;

17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

27 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, air defense forces said that Kalibr missiles had been launched from the south over the territory. They were moving in the direction of Kyiv but then turned in the direction of Khmelnytskyi. Later, the Russians fired Kinzhals from Tambov and a high-speed missile from the north.

During the past day, August 5, the Russian invaders attacked the Armed Forces 30 times. In addition, there were strikes by cruise missiles, some of which were shot down.