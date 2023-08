On August 5, the Russian invaders attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) 30 times. In addition, there were strikes by cruise missiles, some of which were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"The Russian Federation carried out another air and missile attack on Ukraine tonight. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the message said.

They emphasized that during the night and day of yesterday, the enemy launched 20 missile strikes. Anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft destroyed 12 Kalibr missiles. In addition, the enemy carried out 62 airstrikes. In particular, It used four Shahed-type strike drones - all destroyed. Also, the occupiers fired 68 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population, and residential buildings were destroyed.

Ukrainians were warned that Russia could strike from the air force again.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Odnorobivka, Strelecha, and Hatyshche districts of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, in particular, Buchky, Hremiyach, and Vesele in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Bobylivka, Studenok, Myropillia, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Region and Karayichne, Budarky, and Zemlianka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense and successfully repulsed enemy attacks in the Vilshana and Synkivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Kyslivka and Krokhmalne. Over ten settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the Nevske and Bilohorivka Districts of the Luhansk Region and Torske, Serebrianka, Dibrova, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. The settlements of Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka, Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka were hit by enemy artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU are engaging the enemy in the area of Kurdiumivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Khromove, Klishchiyivka, Stupochky, Dyliyivka, Oleksandr-Shultyne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements, including Tykhonivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area of Avdiyivka under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery. It carried out airstrikes in the Novokalynove District of the Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, including Orlivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Mariyinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Mariyinka. The enemy shelled more than ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Herhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Staromayorske District. It carried out airstrikes in Pavlivka, Zolota Nyva, and Staromayorske Districts of the Donetsk Region. Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Blahodatne, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region and Levadne, Zaporizhzhia Region, were affected by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy, carrying out airstrikes, carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. More than 15 settlements, including Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Piyatykhatky, Stepnohirsk, and Chervonodniprovka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Kherson axis, more than 20 settlements, including Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, and Kherson of the Kherson Region and Ochakiv, Mykolayiv Region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck seven areas where the enemy's personnel are concentrated.

Over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery struck two control points, five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces in firing positions, five ammunition warehouses, and one radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

Last night, a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine began with the use of Iskander and Kalibr missiles.