The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, get entrenched at the reached frontiers, carry out counter-battery measures. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its evening operational update on Facebook.

"During the day, as of 6 p.m., the enemy launched 1 missile and 48 air strikes, carried out 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high. During the day, 30 combat clashes took place," the evening operational update of the General Staff says.

Also, the text of the operational update notes that the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out six attacks on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment per day.

Missile forces and artillery units during the day hit two control points, five areas of the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery equipment units at firing positions, five ammunition depots and one enemy electronic warfare station.