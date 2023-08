Ukraine did not receive more than 90% of tanks promised by Germany - Welt

Germany did not send to Ukraine almost any weapons from a package worth more than EUR 2.4 billion promised in the spring by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Welt magazine reports. The publication studied the list of supplies on the website of the Federal Government.

Scholz announced a new tranche on May 14 during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin. It was promised to deliver weapons in the shortest possible time, but so far Ukraine received little.

A week after Zelenskyy’s visit, the office added the announced positions to the section on supplies "in preparation" and "in progress." Thus, the weapons that Kyiv urgently needs for a counterattack were listed.

Welt regularly archives a constantly updated list, tracking the progress of deliveries. Thus, the publication found that in the last two months Berlin sent Kyiv only 10 of 110 promised Leopard 1 tanks and 12 of 18 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns. Also, Ukraine has not yet received four IRIS-T missile defense systems in addition to the two delivered. And of 20 Marder armored vehicles, none have been sent since May. A similar situation is with artillery ammunition: the Armed Forces received only 850 pieces instead of 26,350.

Besides, non-lethal weapons were promised, in particular several hundred reconnaissance drones, airspace surveillance radars.

"The implementation of these measures taken by the Federal Government has begun," the German Ministry of Defense said on its website.

The only promises the Federal Government has 100% fulfilled are the supply of 11,000 food rations, three unmanned sensors and five metal bridges for the Biber bridge-laying tank.

According to the publication, there is a possibility that obligations on weapons are "withdrawn." So, earlier the list included 5,032 anti-tank hand guns with the status "in preparation." However, after the update on July 12, they disappeared. At the same time, there were no marks that the guns were delivered. German authorities did not respond to a request for comment on why this happened.

The total amount of military and other assistance to Berlin to Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion reached EUR 17 billion. Germany is the second supplier of weapons after the United States.