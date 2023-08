During August 4, 36 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers. This is stated in the morning operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the official page of the department on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 50 air strikes, carried out 86 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed. The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high. During the past day, 36 combat clashes took place," the military stated.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, entrench themselves at the reached borders, and carry out counterbattery measures.

The aviation of the defense forces delivered 9 strikes per day on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 attack UAVs of the enemy of the Shahed-136 type.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit 9 units of artillery equipment on firing positions and 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.