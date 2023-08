Marine drone rammed Russian tanker in Kerch Strait: media claim about "trace" of the SSU and Navy

As a result of an attack by marine drones on the evening of August 4, a Russian SIG chemical tanker was damaged in the Kerch Strait, rescuers from Novorossiysk went to help the tanker. This is reported by The Moscow Times.

Reporters inform that as a result of the attack by marine drones in the Kerch Strait, the Russian chemical tanker SIG, which came from Turkey, may have been damaged.

The media also published an audio recording of the Telegram channel Caution, News, which, it is alleged, recorded negotiations between the sailors of a Russian tanker, which was damaged by a Ukrainian drone. On the record, the crew says that the ship is afloat, but cannot move independently.

It is noted that the Russian chemical tanker SIG delivered aviation fuel from Crimea to Syria, for which the United States in 2019 added it to the sanctions lists.

Subsequently, the Russian pro-Kremlin TASS agency, citing the Tamani Marine Rescue and Coordination Center of the Russian Federation, reported that a group of rescuers went from the city of Novorossiysk to the Kerch Strait area where, according to a number of Telegram channels, a drone attack on a tanker occurred.

The publication added that the Marine Rescue and Coordination Center of Novorossiysk confirmed information about a group of rescuers who went to the strait area.

Later, TASS, citing the Marine Rescue and Coordination Center, also reported that the Russian tanker suffered damage during the attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the crew is safe.

"Two tugs arrived at the emergency site with a tanker in the Kerch Strait, the issue of towing the ship is being decided," the publication added.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza published photos from inside the damaged tanker.

According to preliminary data from the channel, the ship was about 30 miles offshore, a drone strike fell on the engine compartment and pump room.

"There are 11 people on the tanker. Most of them have abrasions from broken glass," the channel said.

Later, in the Marine Rescue and Coordination Center of the pro-Kremlin mouthpiece RIA Novosti, it was reported that a Russian tanker attacked by a sea drone near Crimea received a hole in the area of ​ ​ the engine room, but there is no threat of flooding the ship.

At the same time, NV, citing its own sources, reports that the drone attack on the Russian tanker SIG is a joint special operation of the SSU and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

"A drone with 450 kg of TNT reached the target and gave the occupiers a large-scale fire, since the tanker was loaded with fuel," the publication says.