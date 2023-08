China completed a new trial run of the Long March-10 main rocket engine for its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China’s moon missions, which began with the uncrewed lunar-orbiter Chang’e 1 in 2007, are aimed at building a basic lunar research station by 2028. China plans to land humans on the Moon by 2030.

The 130-tonne class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine is an upgraded version of the current high-thrust engine being used in a new generation of carrier rockets such as the Long March-5.

The rocket engine will be used for Long March-10 carrier rockets in the country's crewed lunar missions. It will be used in the first-stage core and boosters of Long March-10.

Test verified relevant technical requirements for the engine, providing a solid basis for determining the engine's technologies and enhancing its reliability, according to the 6th Research Institute of the CASC, also known as the Xi'an Aerospace Propulsion Institute.

"The results of the engine's test run today have successfully met relevant requirements. The start and shutdown of the engine and its operation smoothness in high- and low-working conditions have been assessed, and the relevant parameters have been obtained", – said Zhou Xianqi, a researcher at the Xi'an Aerospace Propulsion Institute.

"In the second half of this year, we will conduct several high-altitude simulation tests to finally determine the relevant performance and parameters of the engine, so as to make our due contributions to China's manned moon landing mission", – said Zhou.

The new carrier rocket Long March-10 is mainly developed for the purpose of sending spacecraft and moon lander into the Earth-moon transfer orbit.

The rocket is expected to prepare for its maiden flight in 2027.