The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) obtained intelligence indicating that the Russians were preparing a large-scale provocation "under a foreign flag" at a strategic object of Belarus - the Mozyr Oil Refinery, in order to later blame Ukraine and thus involve Belarus in the Russian Federation's war with Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the intelligence data of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the available data, the preparation of the terrorist attack was carried out by a sabotage and reconnaissance group made up of personnel soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and employees of the Russian special services, who were sent to the territory of Belarus under the guise of Wagner mercenaries.

"This Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group should commit a provocation at the refinery, pretending to be "Ukrainian saboteurs".

The Russian Federation plans to blame Ukraine for this in order to once again try to drag Minsk into a full-scale war against our state," the SSU reported.

The SSU employees received information about a planned terrorist attack in Belarus from several sources.

In particular, from the testimony of a Russian serviceman who was captured by Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Cyber specialists of the SSU also recovered and analyzed the information on the mobile phone of the captured Rashist.

Among other things, it was established that he had previously participated in combat operations against the Defense Forces in the south of Ukraine, and recently he was instructed to relocate to Belarus as a member of the Wagner private military company.

Already at the stage of changing the place of service, the Russian military received information about a "special mission" at the Mozyr Oil Refinery.

In his phone, cyber specialists of the SSU found deleted correspondence with other performers, pictures of the object and separate information about the operation.

The SSU has warned the army of Belarus against participating in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 12th column of the Wagner private military company arrived in Belarus, and armored vehicles were spotted again.

On July 25, it became known that military equipment was spotted for the first time as part of the eleventh column of the Wagner mercenaries.

On July 24, fresh satellite images of the Wagner PMC camp in the Mogilev Oblast of Belarus appeared online.