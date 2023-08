Trading volume on Perspektyva stock exchange in July up 3% to UAH 16.2 billion

In July, 10,480 deals worth UAH 16.15 billion (+3% to June 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva stock exchange; since the beginning of the year, the number of deals made 53,480 worth UAH 95.76 billion (+106% against the January-July period of 2022).

This follows from a statement by the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 24,860 deals worth UAH 36.7 billion (+16% to June 2023) were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in July 2023, and 146,420 deals worth UAH 255.7 billion were made since the beginning of the year (+137% to January-July 2022)

Since the beginning of the year, debt instruments have traditionally dominated the structure of trading on Perspektyva: government bonds - 84.55%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers and countries - 15.45%.

On the exchange stock market in general, trading is also observed mainly in the debt segment: government bonds - 92.26%, bonds of enterprises and foreign countries - 7.71%, shares, and joint investment institutions’ securities - 0.03%.

The share of the Perspektyva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in July is 44%, in January-July - 37%, including in relation to government bonds - 42% and 34%, respectively, in relation to bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers and states - 74% and 75%, in the total number of transactions - 42% and 37%.

The volume of trading on Perspektyva in July compared to June increased by 3%, and the number of transactions decreased by 14%.

7.24% of trades were conducted on the repo market, 1.81% - on the order market, and 90.95% - on the address market.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the volume of trading on Perspektyva increased 2.1 times, and the number of transactions increased 3.2 times.

In July, contracts on Perspektyva were concluded with 32 financial instruments, from the beginning of 2023 - with 62.

As of July 31, the number of securities and other financial instruments admitted to trading on the Perspektiva stock exchange amounted to 252, of which 159 were listed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, 12,220 deals worth UAH 15.74 billion (-27% to May 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva Exchange; since the beginning of the year, the number of deals made 43,000 worth UAH 79.61 billion (+72% against the January-June period of 2022).