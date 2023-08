Russian cadets learn to launch missiles from helicopters on communities of Sumy Region - National Resistance C

Cadets of flight schools of the aggressor country of Russia undergo training in the regions bordering Ukraine. During practical shootings from helicopters, they use the villages of the Sumy Region as "training" targets.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC) under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, August 3.

According to the NRC, the Russian army is currently experiencing a shortage of combat helicopter pilots. For this reason, the occupiers began to attract cadets from flight schools.

Since the beginning of this month, a group of cadets has been transferred to the border of the Sumy Region, the settlements of which the occupiers use as "training" targets.

"In fact, the occupiers are preparing yesterday's teenagers for the war against Ukraine and forcing them to train on the civilian population, deliberately providing them with unguided missiles," the message reads.

At the same time, it is emphasized that due to the low level of professionalism, some of the unguided air missiles fired by the occupiers from helicopters fall on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of July it became known that Russian graduates of sniper courses were transferred to the border with the Sumy Region, where they take exams on real targets.