The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is increasing the capacity for the production of freight rolling stock, in particular, the production of platforms, hopper grain carriers and dumpcars has been mastered.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have mastered the production of platforms, hopper grain trucks and dumpcars. We have a program to build 50 hopper grain trucks, 50 dumpcars and 427 platforms. We also plan to build an experimental hopper car for transporting grain with the possibility of rearranging on track 1435 and the European size of the car itself," said Yevhen Shramko, board member of the company, in an interview with the publication Delo.ua.

Also, according to him, the company plans to master its own production of more than 100 products, which will give significant savings.

"Over the past year, we have mastered the production of as many types of sleepers as we have not mastered in all previous years, and this has given us the opportunity to diversify our supply of fasteners, competition has increased, and the price has been reduced," Shramko said.

