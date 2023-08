The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has approved a plan to conduct bank inspection checks for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In accordance with the approved plan, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the planned inspections will be conducted at:

JSC A - BANK;

JSC BANK 3/4;

JSC EIB [European Industrial Bank];

JSC CB GLOBUS;

JSC SKY BANK;

JSC TASKOMBANK;

PJSC MTB BANK;

PrJSC FAMILY BANK.

The plan of inspection checks is drawn up taking into account the risk-oriented approach, taking into account the specificity and complexity of the bank's operations, the level of risks of its activity, and the determined overall assessment of the SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the National Bank began assessing the stability of banks to determine the real state of the banking sector in wartime conditions.

Planned inspections of banks have been suspended since March 2020 in order to prevent the emergence and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).