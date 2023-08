China's general aviation market is maintaining growth with the general aircraft fleet forecast to reach 45,000 by 2040, said the latest market outlook released by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Among which, 10,000 will be civil helicopters and the others will be fixed-wing general aircraft, said the China Market Outlook for General Aircraft released by the Aviation Industry Development Research Center of China under the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft maker.

Demands from pilot training, entertainment and low-altitude tourism will sustain the Chinese general aviation market to grow.

Light helicopter and ultralight helicopters are forecast to be the most popular market segments in the Chinese civil helicopter market, accounting for 76.9% of the country's civil helicopter fleet, said the AVIC market outlook.