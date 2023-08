US assistance to Taiwan will not be at expense of Ukraine. Kuleba gives clarification

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the possible request of U.S. President Joe Biden to Congress to finance assistance to Taiwan through part of military assistance for Ukraine will not entail essentially reducing our support.

Dmytro Kuleba voiced this opinion in a comment to Ukrinform.

The Minister is convinced that Biden will not do anything that would lead to a decrease in aid to Ukraine.

"How they internally solve this or that issue is already their situation, but I have no doubt that the solutions that will be developed in the Administration (of Biden) to support Ukraine, in fact, will not lead to a decrease in this support," the Minister said.

Recall, earlier the Financial Times reported that Biden intends to appeal to Congress on financing the supply of weapons to Taiwan at the expense of part of military assistance for Ukraine.

It is noted that the White House wants to accelerate the supply of weapons to Taiwan in order to increase its defense capability in light of the alleged threat from Beijing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States may announce the transfer of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine early next week.

In a new aid package for Ukraine worth about USD 400 million, the U.S. will transfer a batch of tiny Black Hornet drones.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States. These will be machines of older modification than previously Washington promised Kyiv.