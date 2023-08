Romania checking information about fall of wreckage of Russian Shaheds on its territory

The Romanian Ministry of Defense is checking information about the possible fall into the country of the debris of Russian drones with which the Russian Federation attacked the port of Izmail. It is reported by European Pravda.

The Ministry noted that they took note of information from the authorities of the Ceatalchioi community, bordering Ukraine along the Danube and located opposite Izmail, about the possible fall of elements of drones on its territory, with which Russia attacked the port of Izmail on the night of August 2.

According to the report, a team of specialists from the Romanian Air Force arrived at the scene.

"At this time, no specific elements have been found to confirm these assumptions," the statement said.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense added that in the context of recent events, no direct military danger was identified for Romania.

"The drones used by the Russian Federation in these illegal and unjustified attacks at no point violated Romanian airspace... The Ministry of National Defense has increased readiness measures, constantly monitors the situation on land, at sea and in airspace, as defined by national and allied plans, and coordinates with NATO structures to strengthen the defense of the entire eastern flank and deter from any aggression," the statement said.

