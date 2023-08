The wind turbines of Honghe Yongning wind power plant in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's installed capacity of renewable energy hit 1.32 bln kilowatts by the end of June, exceeding the coal-fired power generating capacity, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The record-breaking capacity accounted for 48.8% of the country's total installed capacity of power generation at the end of June, the NEA said.

Data from the NEA showed that China's total installed capacity of power generation reached 2.71 bln kilowatts at the end of June, up 10.8 percent year on year.

Of the total, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and biomass power stood at 418 mln kilowatts, 389 mln kilowatts, 470 mln kilowatts and 43 mln kilowatts, respectively.