The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICMT) has introduced an anti-dumping duty of 27.68% for imports of euro ruberoid and bitumen tiles originating in the Republic of Belarus for 5 years.

This is stated in the message of the ICMT, published in the government newspaper Uriadovyi Kurier (Government Courier), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The final anti-dumping duty is charged as a percentage of the customs value of the goods.

At the same time, according to the ICMT, taking into account the prohibition of import into the customs territory of Ukraine in customs mode of import of goods from the Russian Federation in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of April 9, 2022 No. 426 "On the application of the ban on the import of goods from the Russian Federation" and the actual cessation of the import of euro ruberoid and bitumen tiles from the Russian Federation, there is no need to apply final anti-dumping measures to import this product from the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine introduced an anti-dumping duty of 49.81% on imports of glass from Belarus.

In April 2021, the ICMT opened an anti-dumping investigation into the import of euro ruberoid and bitumen tiles from the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation to Ukraine.