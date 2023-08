Poland summons Ambassador of Ukraine "for a conversation" to find out the reasons for the latest tension in re

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland invited the Ambassador of Ukraine in Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, to a conversation. The purpose of the Ambassador's summons is to find out "the reasons for the tension that is taking place today."

The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Arkadiusz Muliarczyk, his words are reported by Polskie Radio.

"The goal is not to get into a dispute, because this dispute will benefit others who depend on there being tension between the Ministers of Poland and Ukraine. We don't want that. We want our work to be coordinated. We have common interests and common goals," Muliarczyk said.

He added that the invitation will be given to Ukrainian Ambassador Zvarych when he returns from a meeting of diplomats in Ukraine.

At the same time, a day earlier, on August 2, the Ukrainian Embassy's charge d'affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Jablonski said that his country's relations with Ukraine recently "are not the best".

According to him, the reason for this was some statements by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, which "are not the best".