Ukreximbank sells homeownership in Kyiv through OpenMarket auction for UAH 88.5 million

The State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has sold through SE SETAM (of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine) residential building and movable property in Kyiv for UAH 88,453,986.

This is stated in the message of SETAM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total area of ​ ​ the house: 1,789.0 sq.m, the living area of ​ ​ the house: 825.5 sq.m, the total area of ​ ​ the land plot: 0.0696 ha.

The lot is provided with all necessary communications, namely, power supply, water supply, sewerage, heating.

Two elevators are also installed in the building. The sold house is located in the business center of the city - Pechersk.

Exact address of the lot: Kyiv, 17/2 Staronavodnytska str.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OpenMarket auction (SE SETAM of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine) is a means of selling and acquiring property through the Internet.

The online auction has been working throughout Ukraine since 2014.

The total amount of sales since the beginning of work is UAH 20.7 billion.