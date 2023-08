In the Zakarpattia Region, the first salt was mined within the framework of the development of the Tereblianske salt deposit, which is located in the Tiachyvshchyna district.

This was announced by the head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta.

"During the coordination meeting on the economic, social and security situation in the Zakarpattia Region under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I handed over to the head of state the first salt mined as part of the development of the Tereblianske salt deposit in the Tiachyvshchyna district," Mykyta wrote.

He noted that this event is of great importance for the food security of the country and the economic development of the region.

"The deposit in the Zakarpattia Region will be able to provide Ukraine by 100% with technical and table salt, which in the near future will be supplied for road maintenance in the winter period and to meet the needs of the population," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

We will remind you that it became known a year ago that salt will be mined in the Zakarpattia Region. After geological research, a colossal salt layer was discovered there, which starts from 35 to 500 meters.

Meanwhile, over UAH 58.5 million were recovered for the limited batch of Artemsil.