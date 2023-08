Ukrainians do not need to install meters on artesian wells - Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrainians who use water from artesian wells for their own needs do not need to install meters.

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the government's decisions are aimed at completing the reform of subsoil use in the country and do not introduce any new rules for those who use such water in everyday life.

"Well records, water charges and obligations to obtain permits relate exclusively to business. These requirements existed long before the reform was implemented. The only thing that is now changing is the format of interaction with the state. It becomes simple, digital, convenient," Strilets said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced the accounting of artesian wells.