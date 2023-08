Continental Farmers Group to plant almost 100,000 hectares of winter crops for 2024 harvest

The Continental Farmers Group agricultural holding, part of The Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment Co (Salic, Saudi Arabia), plans to sow 97,800 hectares with winter crops for the 2024 harvest.

This is stated in the message of the holding, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Continental Farmers Group began the sowing of winter crops for the 2024 harvest. The plan is to allocate 97,800 hectares for them next season. Traditionally, the company firstly sows winter rapeseed, which will occupy 34,800 hectares. Weather conditions contribute to sowing: due to sediments, there is a sufficient amount of moisture in the soil," the report said.

According to the operating director of Continental Kostiantyn Shytiuk, winter rapeseed sowing was started in accordance with the planned deadlines.

For this process, the company is fully equipped with seeds, mineral fertilizers, protective equipment and fuels and lubricants.

"With our pace of work and technical support, we expect to complete rapeseed sowing by the 20th of August. Next, let's move on to winter wheat and barley, under which we plan to allocate 49,700 hectares and 13,100 hectares, respectively," said Shytiuk.

The company notes that the rate of sowing winter wheat and barley will depend on the rate of harvest of previous crops.

"Recall that the harvesting of early grains continues in the fields. The crop was harvested from nearly 65% of the planned space. Continental completely finished threshing winter barley, the final yield of which is 6.39 tons per hectare, which is higher than planned. The collection of winter rapeseed is also approaching completion. The estimated crop yield is higher than planned and is 3.74 tons per hectare," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Continental Farmers Group completed the spring sowing campaign.

In June 2019, the Mriya agricultural holding and Continental Farmers Group (CFG), a subsidiary of Salic (Saudi Arabia), completed the merger of businesses into a single company called Continental Farmers Group.

The company grows wheat, corn, sunflower, barley, rapeseed, buckwheat, potatoes, soybeans and other agricultural crops.

In November 2018, the company Salic UK (United Kingdom), which is a subsidiary of the company Salic, and the agricultural holding Mriya completed the purchase and sale agreement of the majority of the holding's agricultural assets.