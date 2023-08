Units of one of the operational brigades of the National Guard advanced about 650 meters deep into the enemy's defense in the Melitopol direction. The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement on its Telegram channel on Thursday, August 3.

The National Guard servicemen entrenched on the occupied line of the Melitopol direction, advancing about 650 meters deep into the defense, one and a half kilometers along the front of the Russian invaders. The fighters continued offensive operations as part of the strike groups of the Defense Forces.

"In the Mariinka and Berdiansk directions, the indicated forces and means of the National Guard maintain the frontiers of defense. In the Kupiansk direction, the forces and means of the National Guard reliably hold occupied frontiers, and special forces continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance," the report said.

In the border areas of the Sumy Region, national guardsmen prevent the penetration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and in the Kherson direction they perform humanitarian demining tasks, stabilization actions to support the Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers built three or four lines of defense around the temporarily captured Melitopol for fear of a Ukrainian offensive.

On August 3, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that during July, four attempts to infiltrate by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered on a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border within the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions.

At the same time, the total number of losses of the army of the aggressor state of Russia since the beginning of the invasion is 247,850 of the military.