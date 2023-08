44 combat clashes with invaders took place at the front - General Staff

During the past day, 44 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the invaders took place.

This was announced in the morning operational update of the General Staff.

During the past day, the Russian Federation also struck with Iranian Shahed type UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 attack UAVs.

The enemy launched 5 missile, 89 air strikes and carried out 67 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. There are civilian casualties.

Over the past day, the air force of the defense forces launched 9 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and 3 on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders. Also, 9 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Missile forces and artillery units during the past day hit 21 artillery vehicles at firing positions, 1 radar station, 3 control points, 1 area of ​ ​ weapons and military equipment concentration, 2 units of air defense equipment, 1 area of ​ ​ personnel concentration and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that panic among the personnel of the occupation forces of the aggressor state of Russia continues to spread. Most of the newly trained servicemen are trying to avoid being sent to the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, Russian so-called elite units do not want to go to the forefront.

Meanwhile, by the morning of August 2, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion mada 247,230 troops.