Fearing an attack by Ukrainian forces, the Russian occupiers built three or four lines of defense around the city. On Wednesday, August 2, the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The city is protected from both the Berdiansk and Kakhovka sides - the enemy has built super-powerful fortifications there. In some cases, these are underground cities that the enemy will use as their fortresses," the mayor said.

At the same time, Fedorov expressed confidence that the preparation will not help the Russian invaders during the offensive of the AFU.

"We clearly understand: when our heroic soldiers break through the defense line, the enemy will not have enough strength to resist and they will definitely flee," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the Russian invaders closed the temporarily occupied village of Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia Region to entry and exit.

On July 11, Fedorov reported about "blast" in the temporarily occupied Novooleksiyivka of the Henichesk district of the Kherson Region.

The mayor of Melitopol reported on the explosions in Tokmak on July 11.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers conducted a complex special operation in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka of the Kherson Region to detect resistance and helpers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.