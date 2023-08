Russian occupiers continue to mobilize prisoners. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 3.

It is noted that in accordance with the order of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR", measures are being taken to recruit persons who are serving sentences or detained for crimes of light or medium severity to the units of the internal forces.

In addition, it was established that the wounding of convicted persons during the battle does not remove their criminal record, and the suspicions of persons who were under investigation are promised to be removed only upon demobilization.

"Terrorists were tasked with intensifying work on fighting crime and replenishing internal forces by 1,000 people at the expense of those suspected of committing criminal offenses," the summary reads.

At the same time, the re-certification of police collaborators who have defected to the Russian Federation will be carried out after they have completed combat missions as part of the joint battalions of the internal troops of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that among the personnel of the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia, panic continues to spread. Most of the newly trained servicemen are trying to avoid being sent to the territory of Ukraine.

But Russian so-called elite units do not want to go to advanced positions.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of August 2, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 247,230 troops.