The U.S. Department of Defense records the advance of the Ukrainian military during the counteroffensive.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder announced this, European Pravda reports.

According to him, the United States continues to see as the Ukrainian counteroffensive is moving forward, adding that for the Armed Forces this was and will be a tough struggle.

"And so we will focus again on communicating with them, our allies and partners to ensure that when they have battlefield needs, we can support them," Pat Ryder said.

He also emphasized U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's comments that "this will be a marathon, not a sprint," summarizing that Washington "will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers tried to restore lost positions near Klishchiivka and Staromaiorske.

Besides, the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said in a comment to CNN that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are gradually moving forward around the city of Bakhmut.