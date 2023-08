A military accountant of one of the military units in Odesa appropriated UAH 10 million of marine salaries and bought himself an Audi SUV.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Illegal activities were organized by an accountant of a financial and economic unit of a military unit.

According to the investigation, the official accrued a salary and a bonus on the accounts of his friends, who are not part of the battalion and do not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine at all.

Thanks to the scheme, he bought a premium vehicle.

In total, the official appropriated more than UAH 10 million of budget funds.

To implement the scheme, he entered inaccurate information into salary information and lists for bonuses of the personnel of the military unit.

To gain access to special accounting programs, the criminal official used an electronic key, which he unreasonably received from the head of the financial and economic service of the battalion.

Then falsified information was submitted to the regional department of the State Treasury for calculating the ordered funds as salaries and bonuses for the servicemen and military personnel of the military unit.

During searches at the place of work and residence of the accountant, an Audi Q7 vehicle, valuable gadgets and household appliances were discovered, which he purchased for stolen money.

Almost UAH 2.5 million of appropriated funds was also found on the bank cards of his acquaintances, to whom the official allegedly provided funds in debt.

Besides, the defendant found a combat grenade RGO, which was sent for examination.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the military accountant was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure by abuse of office).

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime. The criminal official faces up to 8 years in prison.

