The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea - successively puts submarine and surface ones. The total salvo of missiles of the Kalibr type can reach 12.

This was reported in the South Operational Command.

"The enemy is again increasing the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. Underwater and surface missile carriers have been put on combat duty. The total salvo of the Kalibr missiles in this case may reach 12. The missile threat level is very high," the message says.

The department urged people to heed the air-raid warning signals and follow them to shelter.

"The defense forces are on alert, but the consequences of combat work can be dangerous," added the South Operational Command.

We will remind, as of the morning of August 2, 6 enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the total salvo was up to 4 missiles.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Navy of Ukraine, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not involved in the attack on the Russian patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov, as previously stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.