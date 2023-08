Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on number of metallurgical products from China

The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of coated carbon steel wire and rolled products originating in the People's Republic of China.

This is stated in the message of the ICIT, published in the government newspaper Uriadovyi Kurier, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, ICIT imposed an anti-dumping duty of 32.6% on the import of silicon-manganese steel wires from China for 5 years.

Also, the ICIT introduced anti-dumping duties from 30.76% to 48.14% (depending on the manufacturers) for 5 years on the import of coated rolled steel from China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, Ukraine began an anti-dumping investigation into coated rolled steel from China.