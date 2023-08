500 judges with families left the occupied territories.

Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) Roman Ihnatov announced this during a meeting in the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the HQCJ noted that about 500 judges with families left the occupied territories and the same number of judges were sent to other courts.

He also settled on the problem of the implementation of justice of the courts.

"As of the beginning of April this year, three courts in Ukraine do not carry out justice due to the lack of powers of judges. In 12 courts, one judge actually works, and in 67 courts - two judges. According to statistics conducted since 2019, more than two thousand judges have not passed the initial qualification assessment, and 323 judges cannot carry out justice due to the expiration of the five-year term," he said.

Ihnatov added that the question that the HQCJ will face in its further work concerns the new selection of candidates for judges.

"It will be very difficult to select such a number of candidates under martial law, in particular, given the frequent signals of air alarm, but it is necessary to do this," Ihnatov concluded.

