From now on, everyone except men of draft age can change their place of residence in Diia

From now on, all Ukrainians, except men of a draft age, can change their place of residence in the Diia application and portal. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Change your place of residence in a few clicks - one of the most popular services has been returned to Diia and improved. Now, to change your place of residence, you don't need to stand in queues, collect documents, go to administrative services centers and wait for several days. Make a few clicks in Diia - and the status in the register changes automatically, and you save your time and nerve cells," he said.

Fedorov noted that now the service can be used by women, children and men of non-draft age.

To change the place of residence, you need to have a tax number, ID card or passport in the application. To change the child's place of residence, you must be of legal age and obtain permission from the second parent.

Fedorov added that the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Defense, is working to restore the service for men of draft age.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting in June 2022, a certificate of residence can be obtained on the Diia portal.