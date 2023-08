The United States does not see a threat from the Wagner private military company for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This follows from a statement by the strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, Voice of America reports.

According to the representative of the White House, certain part of the militants of the Wagner Group has moved to Africa, "trying to increase the instability there," some are still in Ukraine, and some of the militants have moved to Belarus.

"We are not aware of any specific threat that the Wagner Group poses to Poland or other NATO allies, and we are obviously following this closely," the official emphasized.

Kirby reaffirmed the US commitment to NATO's Article 5, which states that an attack on one is an attack on all, and cited US President Joe Biden as saying the US would defend "every inch of NATO territory."

As earlier reported, on August 1, there was a violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian helicopters conducting training near the border. Belarus denied this information.

Meanwhile, the 14th convoy of Wagner troops has already arrived on the territory of Belarus. It consisted of 15 vehicles, most of which were trucks with containers.