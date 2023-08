Over the past two months, Russia has begun to form new large units to strengthen its ground forces, but this requires a new wave of mobilization.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense for August 2 posted on Twitter.

British intelligence reports that since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has mainly used mobilized reservists to supplement already existing units or as part of infantry territorial defense units.

The Russian Federation rarely creates new joint military formations, such as joint armies, which are supposed to be self-sufficient forces. The exception was the 3rd Army Corps, created in the summer of 2022, which generally showed itself to be weak, the intelligence adds.

The department assumes that any new Russian formation will be used as a reserve force in Ukraine. However, in the long term, Russia seeks to strengthen its forces to confront NATO.

"Without a new big wave of mandatory mobilization, Russia is unlikely to find enough new troops to complete even one new army," the agency added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor state Russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state, Russia, forcibly mobilized 60,000 men in the occupied territories.