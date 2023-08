On August 1, the military terrorist state, the Russian Federation, fired 74 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 441 shells using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. In particular, the enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

Thus, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, the territory, and the building of a medical institution in Kherson, an educational institution in the Berislav District.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person died, and eight others were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 1, the Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kherson. Enemy shells also hit one of the city's medical facilities. As a result of the shelling, an ENT doctor was fatally wounded. In addition, a nurse was injured. The surgery department was also damaged as a result of the shelling.

On July 31, the terrorist military forces fired 51 times at peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region, firing 260 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs, and aircraft.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are treating their wounded in a kindergarten in the occupied Kherson Region.