Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma discussed with business the consequences of systemic corruption in the woodworking industry.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The third meeting with business opened a new layer of systemic problems. In particular, we considered interesting cases from the field of subsoil use, the peculiarities of registration of land plots, the specifics of law enforcement agencies' participation in the competition in public procurement. And also (we discussed) the consequences faced by the woodworking industry, as a result of systemic corruption that existed in previous years in the forestry industry. There is quite an interesting situation with subsoil use. On the one hand, we see many companies that have received licenses in past years through the use of administrative resources without a competition, on the other hand, there is the work of law enforcement agencies that today exert "pressure" on these companies," he wrote.

Shurma noted that according to the results of the consideration of cases, many systemic conclusions and changes will be adopted.

"Of the twelve cases we have already reviewed, about five have already been resolved or are close to that. The rest need more detailed study," he said.

