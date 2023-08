New stage of eOselya program begins: now all Ukrainians who do not have their own housing can take preferenti

On August 1, a new stage of the eOselya (eHome) program began: now all Ukrainians who do not have their own housing can take a preferential mortgage loan with an annual rate of 7% in hryvnia. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From now on, war veterans, combatants, IDPs and citizens without their own housing, larger than the regulatory area, can apply for the program," the report said.

Under the new conditions, the following categories of citizens can get a loan for housing at 7%:

war veterans and their family members; participants in hostilities, persons with disabilities as a result of the war, families of killed (deceased) war veterans, as well as families of killed (deceased) defenders of Ukraine;

internally displaced persons;

other citizens of Ukraine who do not have their own residential property or whose property is less than 52.5 square meters for a family of one person (single person) and an additional 21 square meters - for each subsequent family member.

It is noted that the program is focused on the primary real estate market in order to achieve the maximum multiplicative effect for the growth of the country's economy.

One can choose an apartment according to the following parameters:

in a house no older than three years;

in a house built by a developer accredited by a partner bank (the list is available on the websites of banks).

The requirements for the regulatory area and the marginal cost are preserved: no more than 52.5 square meters per one family member plus 21 square meters for each subsequent family member.

The conditions for participation in the eOselya program for military personnel, security forces, doctors, teachers and scientists at the same time remain unchanged. They can get a preferential mortgage at 3% per annum.

Currently, 5 partner banks participate in the program: Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Globus Bank and Sky Bank.

One can apply for the program on the Diia platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers had expanded the eOselya program, now all Ukrainians without their own housing will be able to take a preferential mortgage loan with an annual rate of 7% in hryvnia.

In October 2022, the government launched the eOselya affordable mortgage program.

In 2023, as part of the eOselya program, it is planned to provide 12,000-15,000 preferential mortgage loans.

According to the government's notification at the end of July, 2,057 preferential mortgages totaling UAH 2.86 billion were issued within the framework of the eOselya affordable mortgage program.