Russians cannot cope with UAVs, which are arriving not for the first time - Air Force

The Russian military, unlike the Ukrainian defense forces, does not know how to shoot down drones that are attacking Moscow not for the first time, as was the case on the night of Tuesday, August 1. Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this during the telethon.

"The Russian military cannot deal with those UAVs that are flying towards them somewhere there not for the first time. Well, we hope they will not have experience (of shooting down - ed.)," he noted.

Ihnat added that the drone is a difficult target.

"For example, if to talk about Shaheds, which, unfortunately, fly in. It is not easy to shoot them (UAVs - ed.) down. They fly slowly, but the target is quite difficult for air defense systems. Ukrainian soldiers have some experience, not only the Air Force, and all the Defense Forces, have the experience of shooting down," the speaker clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the drone attack on Moscow and the acceleration of conscription into the army of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation indicate that the Kremlin is no longer capable of protecting its own population from war.